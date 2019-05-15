30 industrials 25701.02 up 168.97 or 0.66 percent 20 transportation 10465.20 up 10.23 or 0.10 percent 15 utilities 783.79 up 3.02 or 0.39 percent 65 stocks 8576.41 up 40.03 or 0.47 percent

