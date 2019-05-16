202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 1:36 pm 05/16/2019 01:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12783.07 up 130.79

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.27 up 11.48

NASDAQ: Composite 7921.16 up 99.01

Standard and Poors 500 2886.34 up 35.38

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!