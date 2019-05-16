New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12780.11 up 127.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.39 up 11.60 NASDAQ: Composite 7925.44 up 103.30 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12780.11 up 127.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.39 up 11.60 NASDAQ: Composite 7925.44 up 103.30 Standard and Poors 500 2886.15 up 35.19 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.