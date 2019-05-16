202
May 16, 2019 12:06 pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12786.59 up 134.30

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.24 up 19.45

NASDAQ: Composite 7938.73 up 116.59

Standard and Poors 500 2888.62 up 37.66

