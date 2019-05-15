New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12627.20 up 7.20 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2550.43 up 1.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7783.36 up 48.87 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12627.20 up 7.20 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2550.43 up 1.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7783.36 up 48.87 Standard and Poors 500 2840.50 up 6.09 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.