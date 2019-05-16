30 industrials 25864.54 up 216.52 or 0.84 percent 20 transportation 10577.74 up 102.66 or 0.98 percent 15 utilities 784.60 up 3.69 or 0.47 percent 65 stocks 8633.08 up 69.98 or 0.82 percent

