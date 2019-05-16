New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12751.18 up 98.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.34 up 12.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7890.25 up 68.10 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12751.18 up 98.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.34 up 12.56 NASDAQ: Composite 7890.25 up 68.10 Standard and Poors 500 2877.44 up 26.48 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.