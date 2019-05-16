202
By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 10:06 am 05/16/2019 10:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12751.18 up 98.89

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.34 up 12.56

NASDAQ: Composite 7890.25 up 68.10

Standard and Poors 500 2877.44 up 26.48

