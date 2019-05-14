202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 3:06 pm 05/14/2019 03:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12655.70 up 128.99

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.82 up 20.18

NASDAQ: Composite 7753.71 up 106.69

Standard and Poors 500 2844.42 up 32.55

