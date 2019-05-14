30 industrials 25613.12 up 288.13 or 1.14 percent 20 transportation 10498.28 up 192.43 or 1.87 percent 15 utilities 782.07 down 4.56 or -0.58 percent 65 stocks 8563.48 up 87.66 or 1.03 percent

