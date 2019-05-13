202
By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 2:39 pm 05/13/2019 02:39pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12544.94 down 243.20

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2529.69 down 47.21

NASDAQ: Composite 7684.25 down 232.69

Standard and Poors 500 2817.35 down 64.05

