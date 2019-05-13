New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12544.94 down 243.20 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2529.69 down 47.21 NASDAQ: Composite 7684.25 down 232.69 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12544.94 down 243.20 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2529.69 down 47.21 NASDAQ: Composite 7684.25 down 232.69 Standard and Poors 500 2817.35 down 64.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.