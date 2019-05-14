202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 2:06 pm 05/14/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 25672.90 up 347.91 or 1.37 percent

20 transportation 10513.47 up 207.62 or 2.01 percent

15 utilities 782.91 down 3.72 or -0.47 percent

65 stocks 8579.67 up 103.85 or 1.23 percent

