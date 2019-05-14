30 industrials 25669.27 up 344.28 or 1.36 percent 20 transportation 10515.42 up 209.57 or 2.03 percent 15 utilities 783.24 down 3.39 or -0.43 percent 65 stocks 8580.01 up 104.19 or 1.23 percent

30 industrials 25669.27 up 344.28 or 1.36 percent 20 transportation 10515.42 up 209.57 or 2.03 percent 15 utilities 783.24 down 3.39 or -0.43 percent 65 stocks 8580.01 up 104.19 or 1.23 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.