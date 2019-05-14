202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 1:06 pm 05/14/2019 01:06pm
30 industrials 25619.45 up 294.46 or 1.16 percent

20 transportation 10489.47 up 183.62 or 1.78 percent

15 utilities 783.33 down 3.30 or -0.42 percent

65 stocks 8565.13 up 89.31 or 1.05 percent

