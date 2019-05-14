30 industrials 25604.81 up 279.82 or 1.10 percent 20 transportation 10468.80 up 162.95 or 1.58 percent 15 utilities 784.60 down 2.03 or -0.26 percent 65 stocks 8560.27 up 84.45 or 1.00 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.