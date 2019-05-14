New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12653.01 up 126.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.88 up 17.23 NASDAQ: Composite 7748.26 up 101.23 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12653.01 up 126.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.88 up 17.23 NASDAQ: Composite 7748.26 up 101.23 Standard and Poors 500 2843.36 up 31.49