202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:06 pm 05/14/2019 12:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25645.01 up 320.02 or 1.26 percent

20 transportation 10483.69 up 177.84 or 1.73 percent

15 utilities 786.10 down 0.53 or -0.07 percent

65 stocks 8573.86 up 98.04 or 1.16 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!