By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 11:36 am 05/14/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 25598.91 up 273.92 or 1.08 percent

20 transportation 10464.60 up 158.75 or 1.54 percent

15 utilities 784.87 down 1.76 or -0.22 percent

65 stocks 8558.74 up 82.92 or 0.98 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

