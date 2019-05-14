202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 11:06 am 05/14/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12616.13 up 89.42

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.43 up 16.78

NASDAQ: Composite 7716.80 up 69.77

Standard and Poors 500 2835.53 up 23.66

