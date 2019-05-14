New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12616.13 up 89.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.43 up 16.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7716.80 up 69.77 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12616.13 up 89.42 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2540.43 up 16.78 NASDAQ: Composite 7716.80 up 69.77 Standard and Poors 500 2835.53 up 23.66