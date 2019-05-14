202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 10:36 am 05/14/2019 10:36am
Share

30 industrials 25511.00 up 186.01 or 0.73 percent

20 transportation 10422.62 up 116.77 or 1.13 percent

15 utilities 785.01 down 1.62 or -0.21 percent

65 stocks 8533.26 up 57.44 or 0.68 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!