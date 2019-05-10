30 industrials 25879.81 up 51.45 or 0.20 percent 20 transportation 10566.29 down 61.08 or -0.57 percent 15 utilities 774.06 up 8.96 or 1.17 percent 65 stocks 8614.26 up 13.28 or 0.15 percent

30 industrials 25879.81 up 51.45 or 0.20 percent 20 transportation 10566.29 down 61.08 or -0.57 percent 15 utilities 774.06 up 8.96 or 1.17 percent 65 stocks 8614.26 up 13.28 or 0.15 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.