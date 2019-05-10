New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12757.84 up 26.49 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2570.66 up 20.39 NASDAQ: Composite 7900.93 down 9.66 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12757.84 up 26.49 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2570.66 up 20.39 NASDAQ: Composite 7900.93 down 9.66 Standard and Poors 500 2873.24 up 2.52 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.