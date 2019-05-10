202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 2:36 pm 05/10/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25813.68 down 14.68 or -0.06 percent

20 transportation 10526.96 down 100.41 or -0.94 percent

15 utilities 773.61 up 8.51 or 1.11 percent

65 stocks 8592.43 down 8.55 or -0.10 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!