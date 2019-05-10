30 industrials 25813.68 down 14.68 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 10526.96 down 100.41 or -0.94 percent 15 utilities 773.61 up 8.51 or 1.11 percent 65 stocks 8592.43 down 8.55 or -0.10 percent

30 industrials 25813.68 down 14.68 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 10526.96 down 100.41 or -0.94 percent 15 utilities 773.61 up 8.51 or 1.11 percent 65 stocks 8592.43 down 8.55 or -0.10 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.