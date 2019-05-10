New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12729.29 down 2.06 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.84 up 18.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7875.00 down 35.59 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12729.29 down 2.06 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2568.84 up 18.57 NASDAQ: Composite 7875.00 down 35.59 Standard and Poors 500 2865.59 down 5.13 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.