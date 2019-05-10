202
By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 2:06 pm 05/10/2019 02:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12737.85 up 6.50

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2570.70 up 20.44

NASDAQ: Composite 7891.20 down 19.38

Standard and Poors 500 2868.38 down 2.34

