30 industrials 25769.96 down 58.40 or -0.23 percent 20 transportation 10539.13 down 88.24 or -0.83 percent 15 utilities 771.43 up 6.33 or 0.83 percent 65 stocks 8582.66 down 18.32 or -0.21 percent

30 industrials 25769.96 down 58.40 or -0.23 percent 20 transportation 10539.13 down 88.24 or -0.83 percent 15 utilities 771.43 up 6.33 or 0.83 percent 65 stocks 8582.66 down 18.32 or -0.21 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.