By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 1:36 pm 05/10/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 25769.96 down 58.40 or -0.23 percent

20 transportation 10539.13 down 88.24 or -0.83 percent

15 utilities 771.43 up 6.33 or 0.83 percent

65 stocks 8582.66 down 18.32 or -0.21 percent

