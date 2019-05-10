202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 12:36 pm 05/10/2019 12:36pm
Share

30 industrials 25660.86 down 167.50 or -0.65 percent

20 transportation 10480.10 down 147.27 or -1.39 percent

15 utilities 769.71 up 4.61 or 0.60 percent

65 stocks 8546.08 down 54.90 or -0.64 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!