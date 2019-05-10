30 industrials 25543.01 down 285.35 or -1.10 percent 20 transportation 10411.38 down 215.99 or -2.03 percent 15 utilities 764.67 down 0.43 or -0.06 percent 65 stocks 8499.70 down 101.28 or -1.18 percent

30 industrials 25543.01 down 285.35 or -1.10 percent 20 transportation 10411.38 down 215.99 or -2.03 percent 15 utilities 764.67 down 0.43 or -0.06 percent 65 stocks 8499.70 down 101.28 or -1.18 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.