202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 11:36 am 05/10/2019 11:36am
Share

30 industrials 25543.01 down 285.35 or -1.10 percent

20 transportation 10411.38 down 215.99 or -2.03 percent

15 utilities 764.67 down 0.43 or -0.06 percent

65 stocks 8499.70 down 101.28 or -1.18 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!