New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12595.16 down 136.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2542.20 down 8.07 NASDAQ: Composite 7779.79 down 130.80 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12595.16 down 136.19 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2542.20 down 8.07 NASDAQ: Composite 7779.79 down 130.80 Standard and Poors 500 2830.89 down 39.83 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.