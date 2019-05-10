202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 10:36 am 05/10/2019 10:36am
Share

30 industrials 25609.63 down 218.73 or -0.85 percent

20 transportation 10455.12 down 172.25 or -1.62 percent

15 utilities 765.38 up 0.28 or 0.04 percent

65 stocks 8523.03 down 77.95 or -0.91 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!