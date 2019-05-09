New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12605.51 down 161.18 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2524.60 down 19.21 NASDAQ: Composite 7818.53 down 124.79 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12605.51 down 161.18 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2524.60 down 19.21 NASDAQ: Composite 7818.53 down 124.79 Standard and Poors 500 2838.42 down 41.00 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.