By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 11:36 am 05/09/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 25536.84 down 430.49 or -1.66 percent

20 transportation 10492.67 down 145.55 or -1.37 percent

15 utilities 762.98 down 2.96 or -0.39 percent

65 stocks 8512.71 down 118.69 or -1.38 percent

