By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 2:36 pm 05/09/2019 02:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12736.97 down 29.72

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.86 up 8.05

NASDAQ: Composite 7920.19 down 23.13

Standard and Poors 500 2872.22 down 7.20

