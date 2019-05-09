30 industrials 25843.77 down 123.56 or -0.48 percent 20 transportation 10627.83 down 10.39 or -0.10 percent 15 utilities 766.95 up 1.01 or 0.13 percent 65 stocks 8607.41 down 23.99 or -0.28 percent

30 industrials 25843.77 down 123.56 or -0.48 percent 20 transportation 10627.83 down 10.39 or -0.10 percent 15 utilities 766.95 up 1.01 or 0.13 percent 65 stocks 8607.41 down 23.99 or -0.28 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.