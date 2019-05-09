30 industrials 25832.55 down 134.78 or -0.52 percent 20 transportation 10624.89 down 13.33 or -0.13 percent 15 utilities 766.20 up 0.26 or 0.03 percent 65 stocks 8603.26 down 28.14 or -0.33 percent

30 industrials 25832.55 down 134.78 or -0.52 percent 20 transportation 10624.89 down 13.33 or -0.13 percent 15 utilities 766.20 up 0.26 or 0.03 percent 65 stocks 8603.26 down 28.14 or -0.33 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.