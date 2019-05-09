202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 2:06 pm 05/09/2019 02:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25832.55 down 134.78 or -0.52 percent

20 transportation 10624.89 down 13.33 or -0.13 percent

15 utilities 766.20 up 0.26 or 0.03 percent

65 stocks 8603.26 down 28.14 or -0.33 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!