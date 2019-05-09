202
By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 1:36 pm 05/09/2019 01:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12705.45 down 61.24

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.55 down 0.26

NASDAQ: Composite 7898.09 down 45.23

Standard and Poors 500 2865.20 down 14.22

