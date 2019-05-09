202
By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 1:36 pm 05/09/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 25782.32 down 185.01 or -0.71 percent

20 transportation 10606.34 down 31.88 or -0.30 percent

15 utilities 765.59 down 0.35 or -0.05 percent

65 stocks 8588.61 down 42.79 or -0.50 percent

