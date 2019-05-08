New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12817.01 up 38.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2555.33 up 2.22 NASDAQ: Composite 7989.91 up 26.15 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12817.01 up 38.51 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2555.33 up 2.22 NASDAQ: Composite 7989.91 up 26.15 Standard and Poors 500 2893.61 up 9.56 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.