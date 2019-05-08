202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 1:07 pm 05/08/2019 01:07pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12817.01 up 38.51

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2555.33 up 2.22

NASDAQ: Composite 7989.91 up 26.15

Standard and Poors 500 2893.61 up 9.56

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!