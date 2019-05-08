30 industrials 26065.70 up 100.61 or 0.39 percent 20 transportation 10721.59 up 51.12 or 0.48 percent 15 utilities 771.05 down 4.09 or -0.53 percent 65 stocks 8677.30 up 22.61 or 0.26 percent

30 industrials 26065.70 up 100.61 or 0.39 percent 20 transportation 10721.59 up 51.12 or 0.48 percent 15 utilities 771.05 down 4.09 or -0.53 percent 65 stocks 8677.30 up 22.61 or 0.26 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.