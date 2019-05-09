30 industrials 25694.51 down 272.82 or -1.05 percent 20 transportation 10570.28 down 67.94 or -0.64 percent 15 utilities 763.56 down 2.38 or -0.31 percent 65 stocks 8560.42 down 70.98 or -0.82 percent

30 industrials 25694.51 down 272.82 or -1.05 percent 20 transportation 10570.28 down 67.94 or -0.64 percent 15 utilities 763.56 down 2.38 or -0.31 percent 65 stocks 8560.42 down 70.98 or -0.82 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.