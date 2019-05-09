New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12673.48 down 93.21 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.39 down 0.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7879.90 down 63.41 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12673.48 down 93.21 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.39 down 0.42 NASDAQ: Composite 7879.90 down 63.41 Standard and Poors 500 2856.99 down 22.43 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.