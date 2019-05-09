202
By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 12:06 pm 05/09/2019 12:06pm
30 industrials 25611.72 down 355.61 or -1.37 percent

20 transportation 10545.89 down 92.33 or -0.87 percent

15 utilities 761.61 down 4.33 or -0.57 percent

65 stocks 8535.83 down 95.57 or -1.11 percent

