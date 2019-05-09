202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 11:06 am 05/09/2019 11:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12607.81 down 158.88

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2512.83 down 30.98

NASDAQ: Composite 7811.93 down 131.39

Standard and Poors 500 2839.40 down 40.02

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!