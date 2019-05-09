202
By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 11:06 am 05/09/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 25539.91 down 427.42 or -1.65 percent

20 transportation 10530.35 down 107.87 or -1.01 percent

15 utilities 762.85 down 3.09 or -0.40 percent

65 stocks 8521.08 down 110.32 or -1.28 percent

