202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 10:36 am 05/09/2019 10:36am
Share

30 industrials 25584.96 down 382.37 or -1.47 percent

20 transportation 10520.92 down 117.30 or -1.10 percent

15 utilities 765.30 down 0.64 or -0.08 percent

65 stocks 8532.16 down 99.24 or -1.15 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!