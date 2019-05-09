202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 10:06 am 05/09/2019 10:06am
Share

30 industrials 25683.62 down 283.71 or -1.09 percent

20 transportation 10557.14 down 81.08 or -0.76 percent

15 utilities 765.63 down 0.31 or -0.04 percent

65 stocks 8559.34 down 72.06 or -0.83 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!