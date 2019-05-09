202
By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 10:06 am 05/09/2019 10:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12635.90 down 130.79

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2522.36 down 21.44

NASDAQ: Composite 7831.96 down 111.35

Standard and Poors 500 2848.71 down 30.71

