202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 2:06 pm 05/07/2019 02:06pm
Share

30 industrials 25906.39 down 532.09 or -2.01 percent

20 transportation 10606.67 down 295.34 or -2.71 percent

15 utilities 775.64 down 2.38 or -0.31 percent

65 stocks 8630.82 down 168.91 or -1.92 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!