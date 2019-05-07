202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 2:06 pm 05/07/2019 02:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12757.63 down 219.04

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2549.67 down 11.62

NASDAQ: Composite 7941.73 down 181.56

Standard and Poors 500 2876.75 down 55.72

