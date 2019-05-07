202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 3:36 pm 05/07/2019 03:36pm
30 industrials 25848.91 down 589.57 or -2.23 percent

20 transportation 10597.48 down 304.53 or -2.79 percent

15 utilities 773.46 down 4.56 or -0.59 percent

65 stocks 8613.87 down 185.86 or -2.11 percent

