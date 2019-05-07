202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 3:07 pm 05/07/2019 03:07pm
30 industrials 25881.86 down 556.62 or -2.11 percent

20 transportation 10617.76 down 284.25 or -2.61 percent

15 utilities 774.49 down 3.53 or -0.45 percent

65 stocks 8626.37 down 173.36 or -1.97 percent

